Romeo Tan shows off his Marina One bachelor pad

It wasn't that long ago Romeo Tan announced that he's got an atas unit at Marina One Residences.

Now, he's finally peeling back the curtains to reveal the final look of his swanky apartment.

In an Instagram post yesterday (Sep 2), the 35-year-old local actor thanked his interior design team and shared some images of his apartment after the renovation works have been completed. He described the process as "a breeze and a richly fulfilling experience".

From the photos, it seems that Romeo kept his design simple — opting for a coat of black paint to balance out some of the white walls, installing wood and glass panels, and changing out the sliding doors to his bedroom for something a little more chic.

PHOTO: Instagram/romeotan

It was previously reported that he lived in a four-room flat in Simei with seven of his family members, including his parents, brothers, sister-in-law, nephew, and niece. He also shared a room with his brother since young so he didn't have much privacy.

His home in Simei was also too far from Mediacorp's recording studios at One-north so he would occasionally stay over at best friend Elvin Ng's place.

According to reports, the price of a unit at Marina One Residences starts from $1.67 million.

bryanlim@asiaone.com