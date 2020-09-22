Local actress Sheila Sim gives birth to baby Layla

Congratulations to Sheila Sim! The 36-year-old local model-turned-actress has given birth to her first child with husband Deon Woo.

She posted on Instagram today (Sept 22) announcing the birth of their daughter Layla, who weighs 2.86kg.

In addition to a photo of her beaming while cradling the newborn, Sheila wrote: "It's so surreal to hold you in my arms today, you little angel. Your first cry is the best sound I've ever heard in my life. It touched my heart like nothing else ever would.

"I love you. I loved you before we met. And I'll love you for the rest of my life. Thank you for choosing us. You're the best thing that happened to me."

It was previously reported that Sheila would be going for a Caesarean birth in October.

