Local singer A-Do loses 12kg, makes a comeback after hiatus

Singaporean singer A-Do might have faced some less-than-pleasant remarks about his weight gain in the past, but now, he's back and looking better than ever.

The 49-year-old managed to shed 12kg after his friend encouraged him to exercise, and now weighs a trim 76kg, reported 8days on Thursday (April 7).

In 2020, the singer received flak from netizens after a photo of him looking a little chubbier surfaced online.

His weight gain was actually related to the medication he was taking for panic disorder, he previously shared.

According to 8days, the singer has been struggling with depression as well as anxiety attacks over the past 10 years, which made him unable to perform in front of large crowds.

A-Do made his debut in 2002 with hit songs such as He Must Really Love You and All The Way, but eventually shied away from the spotlight due to his mental health issues.

Last April, he released a single titled For The Sake Of Love.

For now, things seem to be looking up for the singer, who was recently signed with 8028 Holdings. He is expected to make his first public appearance at the Star Awards on April 24.

And that's not all. Fans of the gruff-voiced singer can also look forward to more music from him in the coming months, and possibly a concert at the end of the year.

ALSO READ: Singaporean singer A-Do gets a little heavier and netizens have opinions

claudiatan@asiaone.com