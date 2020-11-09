Local veteran actress Chen Meiguang dies in her sleep aged 88

Local veteran artiste Chen Meiguang died in her sleep at Sengkang Hospital yesterday morning (Nov 8) at 8am, at the age of 88.

Her only son Huang Yi told Lianhe Wanbao in a recent interview that a day before she died, her domestic helper was unable to wake her up for breakfast.

The family rushed her to the hospital, where a doctor performed a brain scan, found that she had cerebral haemorrhage, and asked them to prepare for the worst.

"One month ago, my mother mentioned a few of the senior actors from time to time, saying, 'Uncle Bai Yan came to see me'," Huang Yi said. "As she said it all of a sudden, I wonder if it was (a sign)."

Veteran local actor Bai Yan died aged 100 in August last year.

Huang Yi added that his mother had no strength in her arms and legs. She had to use a wheelchair in the last six or seven years, and has suffered from Alzheimer's disease since more than two years ago.

Meiguang also suffered from memory loss and incoherent speech, and was unable to distinguish day and night.

The beloved actress participated in singing competitions since she was 15 years old and is remembered for raising thousands of dollars of donations through performing A Little Flower in televised charity shows in 2008 and 2011.

She reportedly left the Singapore Broadcasting Corporation (the old incarnation of Mediacorp) for health reasons in 1998 but went back to acting on a contract basis in TV dramas such as Legend of the Eight Immortals. Her biggest regret was reportedly not winning the Special Achievement Award in Singapore's annual Star Awards ceremony.

For those who wish to pay their respects, her wake will be held at Block 546 Hougang Street 51 from this Wednesday to Friday.

