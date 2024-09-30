Logan Paul becomes dad for first time

Logan Paul has become a dad for the first time.

The 29-year-old wrestler is currently engaged to Nina Agdal and took to social media on Sunday (Sept 29) night to reveal that she had given birth to a daughter named Esme.

In a joint Instagram post, the couple said: "Esme Agdal Paul has entered the chat."

The WWE star — who got engaged to Nina in July 2023 after around six months of dating — previously revealed that he found the idea of fatherhood to be "a little daunting".

Speaking to Extra Logan shared: "It took three days. I'll be honest with you… It took three days before I was like, 'This is awesome.' The idea of having a girl now is awesome, I'm in love with it… I can't imagine anything else.

"But at first it was a little daunting, you know.

"My mind got like, 'I'm a guy, I know how guys treat girls. It's not always fair. Life is hard.' And it took me a little bit to get over, but now I can't imagine having anything else than a baby girl, and I couldn't be more excited."

Logan still has some concerns about raising a teenage daughter but was ultimately looking forward to the challenge of parenthood.

He added: "I realised this, all of my concerns about being a girl dad are based around 14 to 15 years from now, right when she becomes like a teenager and is like, 'I'm going to do what I want, Dad.' That's where my anxiety comes from, but it's so far out from now and I think those first 13 years are really what matters, and it's going to be the best time of our lives and now I'm excited."

