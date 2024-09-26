Mandy Moore welcomes baby girl

Mandy Moore has given birth to a baby girl.

The 40-year-old actress has taken to social media to announce the birth of her third child with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

Alongside a photo of Mandy cradling her baby girl, she wrote: "Lou is here! Louise Everett Goldsmith arrived happy, healthy, expeditiously and right in time for Virgo season. She is our absolute dream girl and her big brothers are already as obsessed with her as we are. Endlessly grateful for our family of 5 (and our very own big three) and soaking in every moment of this special time. [heart emojis] (sic)"

Mandy announced her pregnancy in May.

The actress — who also has Gus, three, and Ozzie, 22 months, with Taylor — revealed the news via Instagram, sharing a photo of her two sons wearing white T-shirts that read "Big" and "Middle".

The actress — who has been married to Taylor since 2018 — captioned the snap on Instagram: "Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three is coming soon. Can't wait for these boys to have a baby sister. [heart emojis] (sic)"

Mandy's social media post was a reference to her This Is Us storyline, as her on-screen character was also a parent to two boys and a girl.

Prior to that, Mandy admitted that she's found motherhood to be a "challenging and rewarding" experience.

She told People magazine in 2021: "Being a mom has certainly made me aware of how challenging and rewarding motherhood is."

Despite this, Mandy acknowledged that she's in a much better position than many other mothers around the world.

She said: "It truly takes a village. I'm very conscious of how fortunate we are to not have had to struggle to meet Gus' basic human needs.

"There are so many women, moms and their children, who don't have that ability and have to overcome challenges I can't even imagine."

