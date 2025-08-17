Logan Paul marries fiancee Nina Agda

Logan Paul has married Nina Agdal.

The 30-year-old wrestler - who first found fame on YouTube - and the 33-year-old model tied the knot during a lavish ceremony near Lake Como in Italy on Friday (Aug 15).

Jake Paul, Logan's younger brother, was among the guests at the wedding, and he shared several clips from the big day on social media.

Jake, 28, captioned one video clip on Instagram: "I've seriously been crying."

The wedding ceremony was officiated by podcast host Mike Majlak, who donned a black tuxedo for the big day.

Logan wore a white suit jacket with a black bow tie for the ceremony, while Nina wore a spectacular lace wedding dress.

The couple have been spotted together in the region in recent days, with Logan and Nina being photographed kayaking and swimming.

The duo got engaged in Italy two years ago, announcing the news via a joint Instagram post.

In 2024, Nina gave birth to their first child, a daughter called Esme.

And Logan previously admitted that fatherhood has transformed his life, explaining that he's become "less selfish".

He told People: "I'm no longer my first priority. It's made me less selfish. Prior to Nina, I was number 1 in my life.

"Now with Esme, my daughter, I've dropped two rungs down the priority ladder. It's Esme, Nina, those are interchangeable - then me.

"So for the first time in my life, I'm not my first concern. I would die for these women. I haven't been able to say that about anyone."

Nina - who began dating Logan in 2022 - also observed that fatherhood had changed Logan, revealing that he's more "motivated" than ever since becoming a dad.

She said: "He has actually gotten more motivated, I would almost say. He's working really hard, he wants to show her that she can do anything.

"He's obviously a softy with her, he loves her so much. But he's become very dedicated to pursuing even bigger dreams."