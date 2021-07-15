Loki is the first MCU Disney+ series to get season 2 (so far)

Ever since the advent of Disney+, the platform affords Kevin Feige (and Disney) the opportunity to fill every single waking moment with all things Marvel.

And it’s nice to see the plan come together.

With all our favourite characters pretty much alive at the end of Loki, we’ll be seeing the likes of Owen Wilson’s Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Judge Renslayer, and Wunmi Mosaku’s Hunter B-15 return.

Even Tom Hiddleston’s Loki lives to fight another day and it really goes to show how the only person who stays dead is Uncle Ben.

The likely scenario right now would be the characters in WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier making their leap back onto the big screen next.

Outright, Loki is the first MCU Disney+ series gets confirmed with a season two right away as the first season comes to a close.

WandaVision.

PHOTO: Disney+

While many had expected the series to be limited in nature, Loki lives to fight another day. After all, our mainline variant Loki’s death (or Lokie Prime) at the hands of Thanos seemed to be a fitting closure to the character.

But the likes of other Loki variants in the series have shown us that there still are plenty of stories left untold. Where the Loki series could go now could be in the form of episodic anthologies X-files style where it all eventually connects back to the main MCU.

With Kang the Conqueror poised to be the greater antagonist in the universe, it remains to be seen how Tom Hiddleston’s Loki is going to grapple with his ‘higher management’ in this new timeline.

The full season of Loki is currently streaming on Disney+.

ALSO READ: We have Loki premiums to give away and we want you to win it!

This article was first published in Geek Culture.