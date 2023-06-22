'Many long-lost colleagues and friends gathered together': Local celebs turn up for glitzy birthday party

There're birthday celebrations, and then there's Alice Heng's birthday celebration that saw attendance from local celebs like Zoe Tay, Edmund Chen, Xiang Yun and many others.

Edmund and many other attendees shared images of Heng's celebration yesterday (June 21), with the 62-year-old pointing out just how wide her influence in local showbiz is.

The former actor wrote in his post: "Yesterday's big gathering. Many long-lost colleagues and friends gathered together.

"Who has such great charm to bring everyone together? It turns out it's our 'Big Sister Alice', whom everyone respects and admires."

Heng appears to be a veteran beauty and skincare professional who founded Frances Beauty Clinic.

Also present at the celebration were Joanne Peh, Qi Yuwu, Apple Hong, Chen Xiuhuan, Priscelia Chan and her husband, former actor Alan Tern, Sora Ma, Juin Teh, Adele Wong, Chen Xi, Chen Yixin and former Mediacorp actor Zhang Zhenxuan (previously known as Zhang Zhenhuan).

Apple, 44, wrote: "Blessed birthday to my big sister Alice! May God bless you with good health and may all things you do prosper… Happy to see many ex-colleagues and friends at last night's celebration too."

Aside from actors, many talents who work behind the scenes also shared the limelight at the birthday event.

Musician Anthony Png and music producers Lee Sisong and Lee Weisong also graced the occasion.

Film producer Daniel Yun, known for his productions I Not Stupid (2002), The Maid (2005), I Not Stupid Too (2006) and 881 (2007) was also tagged in posts of the celebration.

