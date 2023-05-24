'Look at this beautiful dish, nasi lemak': Grasshoppers' Remus Choy shares Singapore's food and sights

Veteran Cantopop group Grasshoppers may have performed in Singapore on May 6, but it appears that band member Remus Choy is still reminiscing about his time here.

In a series of Instagram posts, the 56-year-old singer shared some of the food he tried out and his trip to Gardens by the Bay.

His first Instagram post, shared on Sunday (May 21), shows him at Wild Coco at McNair Road.

In the video, Remus pans around the area the restaurant is situated, remarking in Cantonese: "Today, I'm here in this neighbourhood. My friend brought me here, there's some delicious food here."

Then he sits back at his table and shows off his meal.

"Look at this beautiful dish, nasi lemak," he enthuses.

On his plate is a mound of coconut rice topped with a fried egg, a large portion of fried chicken, and a generous helping of sambal (chilli paste), ikan bilis (anchovy), cucumber slices and peanuts.

Next up is an equally mouth-watering bowl of laksa, with a large tiger prawn and slices of fish cake.

"Wow, there's a whole prawn. I'm going to start eating," he remarks.

Some fans were impressed with the food choices, with one commenting: "Omg, the nasi lemak and laksa, [the laksa] looks way better than Katong Laksa."

Another pondered: "What does Peranakan-inspired laksa taste like? Never tried it before."

One fan had a different priority altogether, commenting: "I can't understand what Remus is saying, I'm just looking at him" with a heart-eyes emoji.

Remus' two subsequent Instagram posts show him visiting Gardens by the Bay.

In a video post uploaded on May 22, Remus walks underneath an arch of plants, saying: "This place is very comforting. Very fragrant and there's a lot of [good] energy here."

He adds the "fragrance" from the trees and plants "makes you feel relaxed".

In his latest post, shared on May 23, he shows off a large display of tulips and hyacinths, possibly at Tulipmania, which presented native tulips from Turkey between April 21 and May 21.

"Look at how beautiful the flowers behind me are, they look even more 3D in person," Remus remarks.

"The flowers are beautiful but the person (Remus) is even more beautiful," a fan commented.

Another wrote: "You stand out the most in a sea of flowers."

