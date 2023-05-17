Lee Do-hyun spotted chilling in Sentosa with family, fans surprised by his tattoo

Some fans wait hours to catch a glimpse of their faves, while others have the good fortune of being in the right place at the right time.

TikTok user Malditanglukresya, who goes by Luke, certainly falls under the latter group.

Luke spotted South Korean actor Lee Do-hyun enjoying his time by the pool at Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa and took to TikTok on Monday (May 15) to share clips of him there.

The 28-year-old, known for his roles in The Glory and Hotel del Luna, was in town for a talk at the Korea Travel Fair 2023 on Saturday.

In one of the videos, Do-hyun can be seen in a black tank top and shorts, helping another man put on a life vest. Another clip shows him wearing sunglasses as he lounges on a pool chair, with his entourage surrounding him.

A fan posited that one of the men in the video could be his brother, to which Luke responded: "Yep, his parents were here too."

"Wow, he brought his whole family to Singapore for vacation. What a family man," the fan wrote.

"Is his girlfriend here too?" another fan asked.

"Yep, she was on the couch right next to us," Luke responded.

Just last month, it was confirmed that Do-hyun was dating his Glory co-star Lim Ji-yeon.

When one comment asked why Luke didn't ask to take a photo with Do-hyun, she responded that she was giving him "70 per cent privacy with his family".

"They were having a good time playing ping pong and chilling at the pool."

While many were excited to see Do-hyun, others honed in on one unexpected discovery from the TikTok video — he has a tattoo, a thin cross on his left tricep.

Luke responded to a comment that the tattoo was legit: "Yes it is, saw it for real."

Another fan wrote: "Hmm, I think that tattoo is just a sticker."

However, not everyone was happy with Luke sharing the clips of Do-hyun online.

One fan wrote: "You should have posted this a few days later after he leaves to give him privacy."

"According to [an] update [from his staff], he has already left Singapore and has landed in South Korea," another countered.

