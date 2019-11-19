Looking back on 25 years in TV, actress Fann Wong describes work as more like 'having fun' in playground

SINGAPORE - Fann Wong may prefer to stay at home, but the home-grown actress will venture out for the sake of her son Zed.

Her husband, actor Christopher Lee, 48, told Nuyou magazine in an interview published in its October issue that Fann does not really like to socialise and his friends "grumble" that they seldom see her.

However, the 48-year-old star is willing to go out with other parents and their children so that five-year-old Zed, an only child, would not feel lonely and can interact with other kids.

"So I rank last (in priority) at home," Lee joked.

During the photo shoot for the Nuyou article, Fann's eyes brightened up when Zed entered the studio. The boy hugged his mother tightly when he saw her.

Fann, looking back on her 25 years in the television industry for the interview, says she hopes she can play all the roles in her life well - those of actress, wife and mother.

Fann and Lee married in 2009. Their most famous on-screen pairing was as star-crossed lovers Little Dragon Girl and Yang Guo in the local television adaptation of Louis Cha's classic wuxia drama, The Return Of The Condor Heroes, in 1998.

However, they have not acted together many times since tying the knot a decade ago.

"That's because viewers may not be able to differentiate the real and 'reel' us, and we may feel that we are playing out roles for them," Fann explained.

"Yet viewers like to see us together," Lee added. "We have been paired together for acting, photo shoots and charity shows."

Such opportunities help the couple gain a deeper understanding of each other as they already know what the other is thinking with just a glance or utterance.

They were given the title of "husband and wife with tacit understanding" when they took part in Chinese reality show, Go To Love, in 2015.

Last year, they acted together in local drama Doppelganger as they wanted to see how married life and parenthood had changed them as actors.

Fann's acting career began unintentionally. As a 16-year-old, she and her friends had heard of a free cosmetic makeover and decided to register at the counter at Tangs department store.

She then found herself taking part in a Her World Cover Girl contest, which she eventually won. She could not even recognise herself from the photo that was later published on the cover of the magazine.

She joined a modelling firm soon after and became a professional model. At that time, she had not entertained any thoughts of acting.

"When I returned home one day, my mum told me that a television producer had called to invite me to act in Dreams Come True. I still could not believe it was real... until I reached the set," she said of the 1994 drama serial she eventually starred in.

It was an unexpected role, but the good response led her to believe that acting was her calling.