'It looks very intuitive, right?' Shinee's Onew draws 'artistic' versions of Singapore Flyer and Merlion for fans to win

Onew's Guess? Asia fanmeet tour came to an end last night (July 21) in Singapore following dates in Seoul, Osaka, Yokohama, Macau, Manila and Kaohsiung.

"It's very meaningful to make Singapore the last stop of the tour," the leader of K-pop group Shinee, 34, told the audience. "It feels like Singapore was the beginning and the end of my journey for this tour."

After a long hiatus due to health reasons, Onew made his first public appearance at Star Awards 2024 in Singapore exactly three months prior.

Onew shared that he named the fanmeet Guess? because he wanted to keep us guessing.

"If I talk a lot, it's a fanmeet but if I sing a lot, it's a concert," he said.

He began the night with his solo hits O (Circle) and Sign, before chatting and playing several games.

The highlight for the audience was Onew showing off his drawing skills (or lack thereof) and picking seat numbers out of a bowl to announce the lucky winners of his masterpieces.

He got only one minute to make his renditions of iconic structures in Singapore, to be fair.

"I've drawn many pictures during my previous shows, but please, it's still very hard," Onew said.

First up was the Singapore Flyer, and even Onew said: "It's shocking" upon seeing the final result. Though he was hesitant to show his final result, the emcee assured him that fans would love the signed drawing no matter what.

What Onew lacked in art skills, he made up with his explanation for his drawing: "This picture contains a lot of my value sets.

"There's a reason why I like the Singapore Flyer. My first solo album, the title was Circle, and the Singapore Flyer has a very similar shape."

His own signature also contains a circle, he pointed out.

Next up was the Merlion and the emcee — and the rest of us — were confused as to what he was doing at the beginning.

But Onew trusted the process and came up with a drawing he said he really liked.

When the emcee said it was "artistic" (a.k.a. difficult to comprehend) and we needed Onew's expert explanation of the piece, the latter said: "Maybe it's not that artistic, but I think it looks very intuitive, right?"

With Onew remarking several times that he loved the drawing and it was one of his favourites so far, the fan who won it walked away with a truly memorable piece.

Onew's favourite part of the night was the tissue-pulling challenge — which he played with his guitarist Zai.ro.

The two men had a length of toilet paper between them and would try to pull it out of each other's hands or end up with the longer piece.

While Onew was confident, Zai.ro remarked that he had not won the games against Onew a single time during the tour, and Singapore was no different.

Onew also sang snippets of two of his favourite songs — As It Was by Harry Styles and Love Like Oxygen by his own group Shinee — and ended the fanmeet with his solo song Dice.

He also performed his newest single All Day — released only a week ago — for the audience, telling us we could hum it or go "la la la" if we couldn't pronounce the Korean words.

The audience sang along perfectly, though.

Shinee's Taemin will also perform in Singapore on Nov 9 for his Ephemeral Gaze world tour.

