Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power sneak peek offers first glimpse of the Ents

A sneak peek of the trailer for Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is out and it reveals many of the show's characters, locations, and a glimpse of the show's Ents.

The sneak peek begins by showing off Middle-earth's landscapes followed by a montage of the show's characters watching a comet on its way down through the atmosphere. Fans get to see first glimpses at the Ents, Middle-earth's beloved race of tree people.

Currently, the full sneak peek is only available on Prime Video, although the Amazon did post a snippet on Twitter.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set in J.R.R. Tolkien's Second Age of Middle-earth's history – thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books.

The first teaser trailer for the show debuted during the Super Bowl in February. A full trailer can be expected to drop on July 14.

Aside from the Ents, fans can also expect to see female Orcs and the use of practical effects in the upcoming series.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power releases on September 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.