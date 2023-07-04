Louis Koo proclaims love for Singaporean food, reveals his favourite dishes

Chilli crab is a dish we always hear of from non-locals when it comes to their favourite food from Singapore.

Hong Kong veteran actor Louis Koo however, made no mention of it.

In a recent collaboration with a Michelin-starred chef in Singapore for a commercial, Louis talked about his favourite food, cooking journey and F&B business.

He revealed that he loves Singaporean food, especially laksa, Hainanese chicken rice and BBQ sambal stingray, reported Lianhe Zaobao on Monday (June 3).

The 52-year-old star then claimed that he isn't a "good cook", stating how he rarely cooks in his spare time and gravitates towards making simple dishes such as minced meat bun whenever he chooses to.

"People say that cooking is a stress reliever, but for me, it's very tiring for me because there are so many steps," explained Louis, adding that he has not eaten his mother's speciality dish of fried pigeon in 20 years because there are too many steps to the recipe.

Though cooking may not be his forte, Louis said he does help out with his F&B business.

He shared that he personally tries out dishes at his restaurants sometimes, and when the chef sees him nodding, the dish would be added to the menu.

When asked if he was picky with food, the actor responded: "I only eat one meal a day in the evening, so it's important. It doesn't have to be gourmet food. I'll eat fried chicken, fish ball noodles and pancakes.

"However, I don't eat beef or freshly slaughtered meat now. If you take me to a seafood restaurant, it's over!"

Louis rose to fame after starring in television dramas with Hong Kong's TVB network. He won TVB's Best Actor award in 1999 for his role in Detective Investigation Files IV.

