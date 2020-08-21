Louis Koo trending after China's 'number 1 paparazzo' makes accusations against him

For years, Hong Kong actor Louis Koo has been hailed a role model by the public and media for his humility and generosity.

Since 2009, he and his charity have funded hospitals, wells and over 130 schools in China.

Most recently, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the foundation donated 1.3 million surgical masks to Hong Kongers. When he temporarily closed his Hong Kong restaurant, he had only one request: the 40-plus staff members be given paid leave and no one be fired.

On Wednesday (Aug 19), the 49-year-old star trended on Weibo after a man named Zhuo Wei, who has been called China's number one paparazzo, claimed Louis was not as philanthropic as reported, while quoting only an "important source in the industry".

Zhuo is an entertainment reporter who became known in 2003 for capturing the first images of Chinese actress Liu Xiaoqing after she was released from prison for tax evasion.

He also uncovered, among others, the romances of several top Chinese celebrities including Zhao Wei and Gao Yuanyuan; Faye Wong and Nicholas Tse's reconciliation; and Yang Mi and Hawick Lau's marital problems.

Louis is known to keep a low profile about his philanthropy. Oftentimes, when asked about his charity work, he had chosen to keep mum. As of reporting, he has not commented on the accusations.

Many netizens have stepped in to defend the actor. Some argued that, in one case, even if the donations did come from the beverage company that Zhuo named, the company probably donated Louis' endorsement fee, which means it's as good as if the star donated the money directly.

Other netizens pointed out that information about the charitable acts is transparent and accessible on the beneficiary's official website.

Others used Jet Li as an example, with one saying: "It's the same with Jet Li's One Foundation. Do you think the entire charity foundation is funded entirely by Jet? Of course not. He's using his fame to encourage more people to do charitable deeds and contribute to society. That should be enough."

ALSO READ: Are Louis Koo and Jessica Hsuan getting married at the end of the year? Absolutely not, says his manager

bryanlim@asiaone.com kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com