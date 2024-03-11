Love 972's Dennis Chew and Yes 933's Gao Meigui on going up against each other in Star Awards: 'We are a big family'

She might have "cried" after losing the award last year but Yes 933 DJ Gao Meigui said competition between Mediacorp's Chinese radio stations is friendly.

The 32-year-old and Love 972 DJ Dennis Chew are both nominated in the Star Awards Best Radio Programme category, and they told AsiaOne they are happy for each other.

"Actually, no matter who wins, we are a big family and would be happy for each other," Meigui told us in an interview recently.

She hosts The Daka Show together with Jeff Goh and Chen Ning, and the show is nominated for Best Radio Programme and Best Short-form Entertainment Programme this year.

Meigui added: "As much as it's cliche, being nominated is already considered a recognition. For The Daka Show, this is our fourth time being nominated for Best Radio Programme.

"As for our nomination for Best Short-Form Entertainment Programme, we put quite a lot of effort into it to film every episode, by trying out different segments and hoping that everyone can see a different side of us. So to be nominated for the first time this year, I feel very happy and hope to have good results."

Dennis, 50, has two shows nominated under Best Radio Programme — Mr Zhou's Ghost Stories and The Breakfast Quintet — and we asked for which show he hopes to win more.

The latter, he replied almost immediately. The programme was previously called The Breakfast Quartet and changed its name after adding DJ Cai Rongzu, 54, to its line-up.

The rest of the hosts are Mark Lee, 55, Chen Biyu, 56 and Marcus Chin, 70. The show has won in the category thrice consecutively.

Dennis explained: "Previously, we said that if we win this year, every member would have their own trophy. But Rongzu joined us, so we have to win five times, including this year and the next, so we would have five trophies."

As for Mr Zhou's Ghost Stories, he shared that it has come a long way since it started as a radio programme broadcasted once a week and he appreciated the recognition given by Mediacorp which allowed it to expand towards having its own merchandise, TV series and variety show.

"I am already very happy and cannot ask for more. I feel very blessed… and would continue to work on this programme to make it better," he added.

When asked if Dennis and Meigui felt any pressure going up against each other in the same category, they replied in the negative.

"Whoever wins, wins," Dennis laughed.

Meigui agreed, adding: "No matter who wins, we still continue with our work and bring happiness to our listeners every day. This wouldn't change."

Since they felt being nominated is already considered a recognition, we asked how they would be celebrating post-ceremony.

Both of them shared that in previous years, they would have meals with their respective members and celebrate through events and activities with their listeners.

[[nid:673721]]

"No matter whether we win or not, our listeners are very important to us," Meigui expressed, with Dennis adding: "Without listeners, there wouldn't be any radio."

The 2024 Star Awards Performance and Popularity Awards will be held on April 21, 7pm, at The Theatre at Mediacorp. The live telecast will be available on Channel 8 and U, with simulcast on mewatch and Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube channel.

ALSO READ: Lina Ng affixes rank on son at OCS commissioning ceremony: 'My heart swells with pride for you'

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.