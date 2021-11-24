Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy mulls return of Star Wars sequel trilogy characters

In an interview with Empire, Kathleen Kennedy, the current president of Lucasfilm, talked about the unexpectedly emotional nature of the reunion between Ewan McGregor (Doctor Sleep) and Hayden Christensen (Jumper) on the set of the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series which will be on Disney+.

In the series, McGregor will be reprising his role as the titular Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Christensen will be reprising his role as Darth Vader.

Kennedy said: "The thing that was most exciting was being on the set and watching the two ofthem get excited. They hadn't seen one another in a long time. I was surprised at just how incredibly emotional it was for each of them to find themselves back in these roles, and just realising how important Star Wars was to each of them. It was the beginning of their careers."

One thing of note is that all the live-action Star Wars spin-offs, such as the above-mentioned Obi-Wan Kenobi series, The Book of Boba Fett, The Mandalorian, and Ahsoka used the first two trilogies (A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, Revenge of the Sith) as the jumping-off point, featuring characters from those movies.

Kennedy, in the interview, mulled over the future of the sequel trilogy (The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, The Rise of Skywalker) characters, stating that "Certainly, those are not characters we're going to forget. They will live on, and those are conversations that are going on with the creative team as well."

This suggests that fans may get to see the sequel trilogy characters, such as Rey (played by Daisy Ridley), Kylo Ren (played by Adam Driver), Finn (played by John Boyega), Poe Dameron (played by Oscar Isaac), and Rose Tico (played by Kelly Marie Tran) return in one form or another.

However, should these characters make a return, it remains to be seen if the same actors and actresses will reprise their roles.

Still, with the massive popularity of the Star Wars franchise, there is no doubt that the Star Wars canon will be further expanded on Disney+.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.