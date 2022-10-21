Ma Dong-seok married Ye Jung-hwa, kept it secret for 1 year

They've laid low for a while now but the cat is well and truly out of the bag.

At the 12th Beautiful Artist Awards on Thursday (Oct 20), South Korean actor Ma Dong-seok revealed that Ye Jung-hwa is now his wife.

The couple has been open about their relationship since 2016 but there was no announcement of their marriage last year.

Hence, it came as quite a shock to many when the 51-year-old referenced Jung-hwa in a different capacity during his acceptance speech.

"Thank you to my colleagues in the film The Roundup and my beloved wife Ye Jung-hwa," Dong-seok said.

It was reported that the audience was stunned to hear of his updated marital status.

In the aftermath of the announcement, Dong-seok's agency Big Punch Entertainment confirmed that the couple registered the marriage in 2021.

However, due to their busy schedules, a wedding ceremony has yet to be held.

It looks like now is the time to keep our eyes peeled for any developments.

We don't want to be missing another of the couple's major milestones now, do we?

ALSO READ: 'I already had 8 stories in mind': Eternals' Korean star Ma Dong-seok wants to create his own 'MCU'

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.