Macau tycoon Alvin Chau and wife happy amid reports he's back with M'sian lover Mandy Lieu after $52m break-up fee

Despite photos and reports last month that claimed Macau tycoon Alvin Chau is back with his girlfriend, things still appear happy and swell with his wife, Macau entrepreneur Heidi Chan.

Pak-hou, Chau's eldest son from his first marriage who is reportedly close to Chan, posted photos of his 24th birthday party on his Instagram last Friday (Aug 14), with Chau, Chan, and the children beaming at the camera.

The couple has two children together.

Just last month, media reports surfaced about Chau, 46, reuniting with his Malaysian model girlfriend Mandy Lieu in Thailand. Photos of the pair behaving intimately were also released with the reports.

According to Next Magazine, he was said to be visiting Lieu in Thailand to help her and their three kids settle down. It's been said that the Ipoh-born 35-year-old beauty was living in England but after the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, Chau decided to shift them to Thailand to avoid the worst of it.

Sources close to the pair allegedly revealed that they reconciled after their huge fight which led to a break-up.

Last November, it was reported that Chau and Lieu had broken up after she realised their five-year relationship was going nowhere. As a result of their split, Chau was said to have given her HK$300 million (S$52 million) as a break-up fee.

The reason for their split then was because the tycoon refused to divorce his wife, although Chan reportedly sought a divorce.

