Vote for Ah Lian? Michelle Chong shows off 'presidential campaign flyers', wants to make Singapore tok kong again

Do we have a new contender for Singapore's upcoming Presidential Election?

While Michelle Chong is unlikely to give Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and entrepreneur George Goh a run for their money, she did share a first look at her "presidential campaign preparations in office" in an Instagram Reel on Tuesday (June 13).

The video shows "presidential campaign flyers" for the 46-year-old producer-director's Ah Lian persona, declaring "Ah Lian for Plesident", along with the tag line "Make Singapore Tok Kong Again".

Tok kong means 'great' in Hokkien, and it appears to be a nod to former US President Donald Trump's slogan.

She commented on her own post: "What[ever] you all want limbu to fight for you, just reply to this comment. Limbu will try best to make Singapore Tok Kong again! Huat ah!"

In response, one fan cheekily asked for "no tax on champagne". Another had a more serious note, calling for "equal housing rights for LGBT" people.

While the post was undoubtedly made in jest, one fan commented: "I’ll vote for you. Not as a joke but I seriously think you’ll do an awesome job."

"Omg love! I sure vote for Ah Lian!" declared another.

Fans played into Michelle's persona, with one asking: "Ah Lian, if I vote you, will you upskill the loan shark industry and teach them gigital (digital) skills like [using] camera filter to splash red paint?"

A netizen also had an important question to ask — who would Ah Lian's First Gentleman be?

Michelle responded: "Maybe ish Guo Fu Cheng," referring to Hong Kong star Aaron Kwok.

When it came to the serious question of whether Singapore should get involved with conflicts in the Middle East, Michelle replied: "Eskew me (excuse me), this one is plesident not plime minister. Oni need to shake hand here, no need shake hand in Middle East one."

