Malay comedy La Luna selected as Singapore’s entry for Oscars 2025

Singapore continues to make progress towards leaving its mark on the international film scene.

Malay comedy film La Luna has been chosen as Singapore's entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 97th Academy Awards in 2025, the Infocomm Media Development Authority announced in a statement today (Oct 9).

The Singapore-Malaysia production is named after the focal point of the story — a women's lingerie shop that unexpectedly opens in a small conservative village Kampong Bras Basah.

While the villagers welcome the store's owner Hanie Abdullah (Sharifah Amani), the religious leader of the village Tok Hassan (Wan Hanafi Su) is determined to drive her out of town.

While labelled a comedy, La Luna doesn't skirt around sensitive topics, directly addressing how some patriarchal figures misconstrue religion to justify violence against women.

M. Raihan Halim is both director and scriptwriter and the film also stars an ensemble cast from Malaysia and Singapore such as Shaheizy Sam, Hisyam Hamid and Nadiya Nisaa.

Raihan spoke about the film being selected: "I am at once humbled, amazed and honoured to represent Singapore with our little film La Luna. My team and I are truly over the moon! Pun intended."

Shaheizy — who played the male lead, police officer Salihin Arshad — also spoke about the nomination: "This is like every actor's dream to be part of the world's most prestigious award event, I'm so grateful."

Amani, who played the female lead, added: "Being Hanie Abdullah in La Luna was a deeply personal experience for me, and now, to see it being recognised by Singapore as their official selection for the Oscars is simply surreal.

"This recognition is for all of us who believe in the power of storytelling to bridge divides. I'm truly grateful and excited for what's to come."

La Luna made its world premiere in October last year at the 36th Tokyo International Film Festival and was screened in Singapore cinemas the following month.

It also participated in the Jogja-Netpac Asian Film Festival last year, and screened as the closing film at the International Film Festival Rotterdam and at the Shanghai International Film Festival earlier this year.

In the film, Singaporean actor Hisyam plays Pa'at, an ex-police officer and abusive husband, which was a stark contrast from his usual sleek appearance and dreamy roles in dramas.

At the movie's press conference last year, Hisyam describes his role as someone at the lowest point of his life, going from a police officer to selling food from a food truck.

He added: "His ego has been greatly affected. He needs professional help, that's how I see it and I tried as much as possible to absorb myself into his character.

"I think no man should ever hit a woman but I think Pa'at has been driven to a little corner. He's a very vulnerable and weak person. Beating a woman means you're just simply a weak man."

Fifteen films will be shortlisted for the award and announced on Dec 17. The final five nominees will be announced on Jan 17, 2025 ahead of the Academy Awards on March 3 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

[[nid:704166]]

jordan.tan@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.