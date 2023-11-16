'Beating a woman means you're just simply a weak man': Actor Hisyam Hamid on playing an abusive husband in new movie La Luna

He's usually the heartthrob businessman in Malay dramas, but in this movie, Singaporean actor Hisyam Hamid takes on a completely different role.

In the upcoming Malay comedy film La Luna, Hisyam plays the haggard-looking Pa'at, an ex-police officer and abusive husband, a stark contrast from his usual sleek appearance and dreamy roles in dramas.

This Singapore-Malaysia production is named after the focal point of the story — a women's lingerie shop that unexpectedly opens in a small village, Kampong Bras Basah.

While the villagers welcome the store's owner, Hanie Abdullah (Amani), the religious leader of the village Tok Hassan (Wan Hanafi Su) is determined to drive her out of town.

"I was intrigued by the character obviously, because those who know the kind of roles that I usually do, it's always the good-looking boy, some rich guy's son taking over the company... so this was a chance for me to play and express myself in a way that I've never done before on screen," said Hisyam at a press conference for this movie at Golden Village Bugis+ last Friday (Nov 10).

"We went through a lot of discussions and in terms of my appearance, he (Raihan) wanted me to look dirty and messy... I was too in character that sometimes I didn't mingle and talk to anyone on set because I was so scared of not living up to expectations."

Hisyam's Malaysian co-stars Sharifah Amani, Shaheizy Sam, Nadiya Nisaa and local director M. Raihan Halim were also at the press conference.

Hisyam describes Pa'at as someone at the lowest point of his life, going from a police officer to selling food from a food truck: "His ego has been greatly affected. He needs professional help, that's how I see it and I tried as much as possible to absorb myself into his character.

"I think no man should ever hit a woman but I think Pa'at has been driven to a little corner. He's a very vulnerable and weak person. Beating a woman means you're just simply a weak man."

Hisyam also shared with AsiaOne his thoughts on domestic violence and the message behind the movie.

"I feel that in this current time and age, it's a sad reality that these things you see us portraying on screen is actually happening in real life. It's even more sad that the women or the wives are being made to feel it's okay... They've been gaslighted to the extent that they accept domestic violence as part of their lives," he said.

"The message we're trying to send out is that domestic violence is not the way to go. At the end of the day, no matter how much you beat your wife, it will not solve anything. It would only make things worse for you, the family and the marriage."

'There should be more of a community amongst women'

While it's labelled a comedy, La Luna doesn't skip around sensitive topics, directly addressing how some patriarchal figures misconstrue religion to justify violence against women.

"There's no religion that teaches you to beat people up, especially someone you call your wife... If someone were to make religion as an excuse to hit their wife, I think they'd need to sit down and talk to their ustaz (Islamic religious teacher)," said Hisyam.

Nadiya who plays his onscreen wife Yam, agreed, adding that everyone should have their own safe space: "Film is a powerful medium to voice out what you want to say, be it your opinion or to educate.

"That's how I see this movie... and through film production I meet many people and share opinions to come up with a story that can hopefully benefit society."

Amani then added that safe spaces for women are important.

"We're doing better day by day, but we still have violence [in society]... Sometimes our safe spaces become smaller and smaller. It's weird because we are actually going into the future but sometimes we're regressing as well," she told us.

"People like Hanie should be there. There should be more safe spaces. There should be more of a community amongst women as well."

However, Amani acknowledged that the community is "getting stronger".

"There are so many activists now, and so many women who will stick up for each other on social media. When you get the ridiculous idiots once in a while who want to have a say [about others], [I would see] women say, 'Eh! What are you talking about? Let her do what she wants to do!' and I really enjoy that," she laughed.

Sam, who plays police officer Salihin Arshad, then responded: "She answered it all. Yeah, I agree with you."



Amani piped in: "He's supporting me, you see! This is how humanity works."

La Luna made its world premiere on Oct 24 at the 36th Tokyo International Film Festival. It opens in Singapore on Nov 16.

[embed]https://youtu.be/aW-gxoejsas?si=sl4hnnqYUkO_9BAT[/embed]

ALSO READ: E-Junkies: Bright Vachirawit and Bella Ranee discuss pros and cons of attending weddings

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.