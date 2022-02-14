Malaysian actor Hero Tai causes stir with explicit photo 'evidence' of 18cm penis, gets call from father

Social media 'brags' should always be taken with a pinch of salt, but Taiwan-based Malaysian actor Hero Tai caused a stir online by going all out to prove that he's blessed with a rather large manhood.

Responding to a fan's question on whether his "18cm is real", the 35-year-old recently posted a selfie on Instagram Story showing a hand — purportedly belonging to a woman — grabbing his modesty over his grey sweatpants. An obvious protrusion could also be seen in the photo.

In the caption of his explicit photo 'evidence', Hero teased: "If it's fake, would you be happier?"

But in an Instagram Story shared the next day, Hero acknowledged the criticism he received from his R-rated Q&A reply.

Clarifying that the mysterious hand in the photo belonged to a friend and the photo was part of a punishment for a game, Hero wrote: "Originally, I wanted to use a more humorous way to answer the question... I solemnly apologise to everyone."

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/Hero Tai

In another Instagram Story shared last Saturday (Feb 12), Hero said his antics on social media have made headlines in the Malaysian media.

But even to his surprise, he has an unexpected supporter on his side.

Hero said: "My father called me last night. The first thing he said was about what happened to me recently. I thought he was going to reprimand me.

"My father only said, 'What to do, other people feel inferior. There's nothing you can do."

He then included a cheeky hashtag that said "Dad must be feeling very proud of his genetics".

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/Hero Tai

ALSO READ: If you were wondering, seems like that is Adam Demos' actual penis on Netflix series Sex/Life

chingshijie@asiaone.com