The Mandalorian season 3 trailer leaks

Facebook user Orden 66 Ecuador has shared a clip of what seems to be a trailer for The Mandalorian season three, the highly-anticipated continuation of the saga set in the Star Wars universe that was to premiere in February 2023.

In the minute-long clip, you get glimpses of Djin Djarin aka Mando and Grogu (and his armour), Bo-Katan Kryze and teases of some story arcs in the upcoming season three.

It wasn't mentioned when or where the clip of this trailer of The Mandalorian season three was captured from.

Set five years after 1983's Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as the titular character, and has won 14 out of its 39 nominations for the Emmys.

Season three picks up after the events of the second season, and will likely address the looming conflict between Bo-Katan and Mando amidst the latter's road to redemption.

From the leaked trailer, it seems we can expect plenty of action when it premieres on Disney+ in February 2023; the series is expected to do well enough that season four is already in development.

