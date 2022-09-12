The Mandalorian season 3 trailer shows off Mandalorians galore and Babu Frik

Din Djarin and Grogu are back in Season 3 to pick up where they left off from The Book of Boba Fett, which was basically an unofficial half-season of The Mandalorian. The first teaser trailer was just shown off at Disney’s D23 Expo.

As seen in the trailer below, we are reminded once again that Mando is a Mandalorian no more, we see the return of Bo-Katan, a ruined city on Mandalore, plenty of space battles with Mando’s shiny new N-1 Starfighter, and Mandalorians galore in an all-out battle!

That’s not all, we are even treated to the R5-D4 droid (yes, the astromech with a busted motivator as seen in A New Hope) mounted on Mando’s N-1 Starfighter and even fan favourite Babu Frik from The Rise of Skywalker!

No exact date has been revealed just yet, other than Season 3 will stream in 2023. Season 3 of The Mandalorian will be executive produced and written by the same duo Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. Pedro Pascal will reprise his role as Mando, along with Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan) and Carl Weathers (Greef Karga).

ALSO READ: Jon Favreau reveals The Mandalorian season 4 is in development

This article was first published in Geek Culture.