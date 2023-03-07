'Many people do it with a motive': Chen Liping has conflicted feelings towards social media

It's perhaps rare to find people who don't use social media these days, and veteran actress Chen Liping is one of them.

Since admitting last year that she struggled with social media, the 57-year-old shared with AsiaOne in a recent interview that she is still in the midst of getting the hang of it: "Learning is a lifelong process. I am really slower when it comes to social media. I only have Instagram, I don't even have Facebook."

Essentially, the element of artificiality accounts for her scepticism towards it: "Many people do it with a motive. So I struggle.

"Sometimes even what they consider personal and what they call 'virtual' — I don't feel it's very real."

In fact, Liping feels that social media can be distracting. She quipped: "I feel like as a professional actor we should focus on our craft. But in reality it doesn't seem like the case. It's quite sad, you know.

"There is no right or wrong. It's just sad. Those who don't use it are the minority."

Not unaware of the advantages she can get for her showbiz career, she added: "But I know as an artiste I need to be active on social media. The world works this way. I am slower than others in this area and it's a disadvantage for me as an artiste. It's conflicting."

Past versus present

Comparing the past and present, Liping observed that nowadays most people take their own photos and videos, and even do their own scriptwriting and directing. However, in the past, a team of scriptwriters, directors and producers took care of the production work, so doing everything on her own is something new to her.

Also, she noted that she needs to have the right editing skills and that she could be spoilt for choice if she has too many photos to choose from.

"If I keep asking others (for help), they will get annoyed too," reiterating what she once expressed in an episode of Phyllis Quek's show Careless Whispers.

Having considered potential solutions, she concluded: "Some people do it as a hobby, that's great… Even though I can hire people to do it for me, I don't think it's something that truly belongs to me. So in my perspective, all these are work."

Liping also recently made the news after it was revealed she and fellow actress Lin Meijiao were both scammed of $460,000.

When asked about this, Liping declined to comment, saying: "I was just a witness. Also, it concerns the authorities so it is not convenient for me to comment."

A rare chance to act in a period drama

AsiaOne was chatting with Liping at the special premiere of the English drama series Titoudao: Dawn of a New Stage last week. She plays Suan Jiah, the mysterious leader of a wayang troupe who adopts wayang starlet Oon Ah Chiam (Koe Yeet) after the latter's wedding falls apart.

This is Liping's first role in an English drama series and the earnestness of the production crew played a crucial role in getting her involved.

"They looked for a suitable actress to play the troupe leader for a long time, and couldn't find someone. So they asked me and I was quite interested. I was actually overseas and they sent me the script."

Apart from enjoying the first season of Titoudao, she was also intrigued by the fact that it's a period drama, which she rarely gets to act in anymore.

"In the past we had a set to film for shows situated in that era (1950s and 1960s), such as in Good Morning, Sir! (1989) and Samsui Women (1986), but not anymore. Shows about that era are no longer as common."

Admiration of real wayang actors

The amount of preparation work needed before wayang actors step onto the stage did not escape her.

"The makeup was professional. I admire how much effort real wayang actors need to go through. Make-up took two to three hours. Our hair has to be tied, eyebrows have to be drawn. Some pieces of the wig have to be stuck to my face one by one too. Wayang actors have to go through this every day, so I respect their dedication to the craft."

The makeup and outfits for season two are also "much better" than in season one, she said.

"Maybe it's because Tay Ping Hui and I are acting in this season," she joked heartily, referring to their veteran status, a running joke shared by the host during an earlier fireside chat with the cast.

Titoudao: Dawn of a New Stage centres on wayang starlet Ah Chiam (Koe Yeet), who struggles to find her footing after her wedding falls apart. She is taken in by an obscure wayang troupe led by Suan Jiah (Chen Liping), who has a mysterious background. The series also stars Tay Ping Hui, Shrey Bhargarva and Noah Yap.

The first two episodes are available free on demand on meWATCH from today (March 7). New episodes will be available on March 14 on meWATCH and every Tuesday at 9.30pm on Channel 5. It will also be available on Mediacorp Entertainment's YouTube page from March 21.

