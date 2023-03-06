Fann Wong rumoured to appear in Sisters Who Make Waves season 4

Is it ever low tide for Sisters Who Make Waves?

Speculating on who will appear on the popular Chinese reality TV show has always been a hot topic, and the upcoming season four is no different.

Interestingly, local veteran actress Fann Wong is featured on an alleged list of confirmed contestants.

Apart from being an established actress, starring in Mediacorp dramas such as The Return of the Condor Heroes (1998), Hong Kong art film The Truth About Jane and Sam (1999) and Hollywood film Shanghai Knights (2003), the 52-year-old has also released four solo music albums.

In Sisters Who Make Waves, female celebrities over 30 years of age compete to debut in a seven-member girl group.

Local audiences may recognise another name on the list — Singaporean pop duo By2's Miko, 30.

On March 5, Fann's artiste management company Catwalk Production House shared with 8world: "We have indeed received an invitation. Certain aspects are still under negotiation, so we are unable to give a response. Thank you."

Canadian singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne, 38, has also been rumoured to appear in the show. She has denied it, saying: "That is not true, that's all I can say. I haven't heard any of that, not true... That's funny."

In the recent list, she appears in the capacity of a guest, not a participant.

The rumoured final list also includes other well-known names like S.H.E's Ella, Fish Leong, Ariel Lin, Joe Chen and Claire Kuo. The programme organisers have not yet confirmed the contestants.

Last year, it was rumoured that Jocie Guo, Carmen Lee, Coco Lee and Carina Lau would take part in season three. None of them were featured, so perhaps it's best to take this new list with a pinch of salt.

The third season featured Cyndi Wang, ex-Girls' Generation member Jessica Jung, and Twins' Charlene Choi and Gillian Chung. The first two seasons featured stars such as Christy Chung, Annie Yi, Na Ying, Cecilia Cheung, Joey Yung and Rainie Yang.

