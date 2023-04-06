E-Junkies: Thai BL actors 'Net' Manithikhun and 'James' Wongwisut on how they stayed sexy in drama Bed Friend

These actors needed to keep their figures sublime for their show, but Siraphop 'Net' Manithikhun and Supamongkon 'James' Wongwisut had different ways to do so.

In an interview with AsiaOne for the Thai boys' love (BL) drama, Bed Friend, both actors shared how they kept fit while filming.

"Because there are so many topless scenes in this role I was always working out and avoiding carbohydrates before acting or entering the scene," Net, 25, shared.

He also admitted: "After shooting my scenes, I would usually eat a lot but would also work out a lot."

While Net busied himself with exercise, James, 24, kept himself slim with a different method — dieting.

James said: "He focuses more on working out, but for me, I focus a bit more on my diet.

"I will avoid carbohydrates, fatty and sugary foods because our bodies on camera usually look about twice the size."

To prevent this from happening, James stressed that watching his food intake is "the most important thing" in maintaining his figure.

He added: "Also, for me, since I'm allergic to sodium, if I eat something with high sodium content or something that's very salty, my face will become really chubby and retain weight."

'Friends with benefits is a win-win situation'

In Bed Friend, James plays Uea, an introverted graphic designer who has been through some tough times in the past.

While toiling away at his job in his office, he soon finds himself in a very physical relationship with fellow office worker, King (Net), as they become friends with benefits. But troubles arise as their relationship gradually becomes more personal and emotional.

"I think having friends with benefits is a win-win situation if both parties get what they want," James said of the characters' relationship in the show.

"They shouldn't fall in love with each other because it's something they already negotiated and agreed upon beforehand."

Watch our E-Junkies video for the full interview.

Bed Friend is currently rated M18 and is set for release in April.

