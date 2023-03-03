$770k custom Peranakan outfits: Wedding photos of Thailand's 'most beautiful transgender woman' Poyd Treechada give The Little Nyonya vibes

The Little Nyonya may have awed us with its opulence and glamour, but the local drama has got nothing on this couple's lavish Peranakan wedding.

Thai actress Poyd Treechada Petcharat, known colloquially as the country's 'most beautiful transgender woman', tied the knot with her businessman beau Oak Phakwa Hongyok on Wednesday (March 1).

Poyd, 36, shared wedding photos on her Instagram with a simple caption of "official" and a red heart emoji.

The couple have known each other for two decades and Oak is the brother of Poyd's best friend. The intimate wedding ceremony for family and close friends was held at Phuket's Baan Ar-Jor, a historical museum, hotel and restaurant that once served as the Hongyok family's resort house.

Poyd celebrated her and Oak's Thai-Chinese roots with an intricately-embroidered traditional Peranakan wedding outfit, complete with a gold hua kuan (flower crown) handmade by artisans from Thailand's Ranong province and antique jewellery.

Oak opted for a western tuxedo with two gold brooches.

It is reported that their wedding outfits cost a staggering 20 million baht (S$773,000) in total.

Last week, the couple held a traditional ceremony to "pay homage to the ancestors," Poyd shared on Instagram.

Poyd is best-known for being crowned the winner of transgender beauty pageants Miss Tiffany's and Miss International Queen in 2004, and has since pursued a career in modelling and acting.

She made her foray into Hong Kong cinema in 2013 with The White Storm, starring Sean Lau, Louis Koo and Nick Cheung, and starred in the 2016 Chinese romantic comedy Insomnia Lover.

Oak is a member of a prominent business family that spearheaded the tin mining industry in Phuket. Their family patriarch Tan Jin Nguan was bestowed the royal surname Hongyok for his contributions to the industry.

Poyd and Oak announced their engagement on Feb 2, and she reportedly started using his family name since their bachelorette party last month.

