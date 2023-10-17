Marcus Chin reveals he's done afterlife planning, owns six niches at columbarium

Speaking about afterlife planning and purchasing a niche at a columbarium as their eternal home may be taboo for some people.

But for local veteran radio host and comedian Marcus Chin, not only has he done his planning, he also owns six niches in a columbarium now.

The 70-year-old revealed this while hosting the recent Singapore Hospice Council's Die Die Also Must Say chat show with getai singer-actress Lin Ruping, 72, according to a report by Shinmin Daily News published yesterday (Oct 16).

Marcus said that birth, old age and illness are things that people would commonly accept, but people usually do not want to discuss death because of taboo.

"Times have changed, a lot of people also no longer think that it is a taboo," he emphasised.

He shared that his mother has also pre-planned her funeral, opting for sea burial, because she does not want to trouble her children and grandchildren.

Marcus also revealed that he owns six niches in a columbarium in Tampines, adding that the spots were given by the memorial centre which he endorsed.

"I have had diabetes since I was 50 years old and go for health check-ups twice every year. I follow the doctor's instructions and take medicine to control my diet. At the age of 70, there are many things that should be decided in advance," he said, adding that he completed his afterlife planning this year.

Ruping shared that while she has not made any in-depth plans, she has spoken about it with her husband during the Covid-19 period.

"I have not purchased a niche or spoken to my children about afterlife arrangements, but I have discussed it with my husband. If I am critically ill, I hope to reduce my suffering and do not want things like intubation," she said.

She added: "My children's religious beliefs are different, but they respect each other and I believe there will be no disagreements between them when I die. I still hope to be buried together with my husband."

