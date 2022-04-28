Margot Robbie's Barbie movie gets first look and July 2023 release date

Barbie is parking her pink convertible, and we’ve got first looks.

During Warner Bros’ panel at CinemaCon, the studio revealed that the Greta Gerwig film starring Margot Robbie in the titular role will be released exclusively in theatres on July 21, 2023.

The studio also released a first-look photo of Robbie in a pink convertible on Twitter.

Playing Barbie’s Ken is Ryan Gosling. Joining him and Robbie in the project are America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Alexandra Shipp, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Michael Cera and Ariana Greenblatt in undisclosed roles.

Barbie is shaping up to be an intriguing movie with a strong cast in tow. Whilst plenty of details are still under wraps, fans are excited to see the world-famous toy franchise come to life.

That said, Barbie isn’t the only movie Mattel has in the works with Warner Bros. Recently, the two companies have partnered up with J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot to produce the upcoming Hot Wheels live-action movie.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.