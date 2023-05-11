Maria Cordero on meeting Bill Clinton: 'If I knew he liked chubby women, I would have been his Monica Lewinsky'

Veteran actress-host Maria Cordero is dishing out a huge wallop of humour alongside cooking tips.

In episode eight of Hong Kong cooking talk show When Grandpa Meets Maria — hosted by Maria, actor Lee Ka Ding and actress Kayan Yau — she spoke about the time she met Bill Clinton.

The theme of the episode was on famous people whom the hosts had met before.

Unsurprisingly, her first mention is about Monica Lewinsky, who was involved in an extramarital affair with Clinton, then the President of the United States, when she was a White House intern from 1995 to 1996.

Maria had met Clinton in person when she received the Most Outstanding Asian Artiste award.

Maria, 69, commented wittily: "Have you seen his (former) girlfriend (Lewinsky)? He must have loved fatty food so that's why he loved her!"

"If Clinton knew you earlier, then Lewinsky wouldn't have had a chance," Ka Ding, 76, joked.

"Well, I didn't know he liked chubby women. If I knew he liked them, I would have been his Lewinsky!" Maria answered, to the hearty chuckles of the other two.

Maria also shared a hilarious anecdote of the time when she and her mother met Clinton. When her mother shook Clinton's hand, she suddenly cursed out loud.

Maria recounted: "I was stunned. All of us at the table were Chinese people [who understood the swear word] and we were scared."

Her mum later explained unapologetically that she cussed because Clinton squeezed her hand so hard that it hurt.

Maria was also asked if she would have made different choices in her love life and she shared her philosophy.

"I can't sleep with a man I don't love, but maybe Ka Ding you can go to bed with a woman you don't love. Men use a different brain to think, while women care more about their feelings!"

Ka Ding rebutted that men value their feelings too, using himself as an example.

