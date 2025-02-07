From Marina Bay to kopitiam: Coldplay's new music video shot in Singapore, showcasing diverse sides of country

They haven't made it to the moon but they did reach our little red dot.

British pop-rock band Coldplay released their music video for new song Man in the Moon today (Feb 7), and it was revealed to have been filmed entirely in Singapore.

The four-minute video, currently trending in eighth place for music on YouTube, starts with a truck picking up a young woman outside a HDB flat before dropping her off at People's Park Complex.

While Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion perform on a floating platform against the city's skyline, youths of different races — including two in Genshin Impact cosplay and local artistes like singer-songwriter Shazza — are shown across multiple locations.

The best of vibrant multicultural Singapore is showcased — from everyday sights like a kopitiam in Geylang and the alleys of Kampong Glam to touristy landmarks like Gardens by the Bay and Fort Canning Park.

The beloved Jewel Rain Vortex at Changi Airport and Resorts World Sentosa's S.E.A. Aquarium are among the other places shown.

Man in the Moon is part of Coldplay's 10th studio album, Moon Music, released in October 2024. The music video — filmed sometime in between the band's six Singapore concerts last January — was done in collaboration with Warner Music Singapore and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

Coldplay said in a statement: "While we were in Singapore, we shot the video and captured some of the amazing, young, vibrant people whom we had met. We are interested in shooting things in places we have never filmed before and mixing people up as much as possible. It was really fun to have a kind of dance party out in the middle of the water, just us and the otters."

STB also recently worked with the K-pop boy band Seventeen, who had concerts at the National Stadium on Jan 25 and 26, to promote Marina Bay Sands and Gardens by the Bay.

[embed]https://youtu.be/f9Jpualtehw?si=5xhu4GvLWN17HY3U[/embed]

[[nid:714366]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.