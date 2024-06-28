Mark Lee does TikTok dance on set with Lee Teng after calling him out for having handphone in pocket during filming

Warning: Once you look at this Mark Lee and Lee Teng's dance collab, you won't be able to unsee it.

About two weeks ago, Mark, 55, shared that he finds some celebrities "unprofessional" as they shoot TikTok videos while on the film set, and even called out his Body SOS variety show co-host Lee Teng, 40, for bringing his phone with him during filming.

It was all lighthearted, but when actress-host Kate Pang commented that Lee Teng should put his handphone in Mark's pocket instead, the latter added that he would "shoot a TikTok video" with Mark.

And he really did.

In an Instagram Reel on June 27, Lee Teng approached Mark on the set of the latter's YouTube reality show King Kong Fever.

"Can you film TikTok with me?" asked Lee Teng 'shyly', bringing his index fingers together.

Mark responded: "Don't be ridiculous. I just said that we should be professional during filming, you still want to film TikTok."

Despite that, Lee Teng bravely suggested to Mark that they should do the Malatanghulu dance challenge, which was started by South Korean singer Seo Eve based on her new song of the same name.

"It's chicken feet, come on!" said Mark, accepting the challenge.

And off they went with the cute dance, with Mark looking awkward and slightly missing the beat at points. Both of them were all smiles by the end of it.

In the caption, Lee Teng clarified: "We filmed this TikTok after work, hor."

