Mark Lee plays Xiang Yun's boyfriend in CNY movie Reunion Dinner: 'I'll ask Edmund Chen if we can have intimate scenes'

Despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Singapore will still get its homegrown Chinese New Year movie next year, continuing a much beloved tradition.

This morning (July 22), the cast and director of local film Reunion Dinner held a press conference to mark the start of production. What was supposed to be an in-person media event at Marina Bay Sands was quickly converted to a virtual one following the reinstatement of Phase 2: Heightened Alert today.

In attendance were local celebs Choo Mimi, Xiang Yun, Zhu Houren, Guo Liang, Mark Lee, and Lawrence Wong, Internet star Dasa Dharamahsena (also known as Das), Chinese actress Cya Liu, and director Ong Kuo Sin.

Xiang Yun's colourful love life in the comedy became a running joke during the interviews. The 57-year-old plays Lawrence's mother Yan Ling, a mamasan who had a romantic past with Houren's character, and is now dating Mark's role Wei.

Xiang Yun laughingly called her character "boy-crazy in her youth".

"I'll have to ask Edmund Chen if we can have intimate scenes. If he's okay, I'm okay too," Mark, 52, deadpanned, adding audiences can expect a few jokes to come out of their unusual pairing. His company King Kong Media Production is also involved in the creation of the film.

Edmund is, of course, Xiang Yun's husband.

Xiang Yun and Lawrence Wong. PHOTO: Golden Village

Jokes aside, the cast were also quick to point out that the comedy will focus more on heart-warming familial love rather than romance.

That's probably also because close-contact physical actions like hugging and kissing might be too risky in these pandemic days.

Mark added the production will adhere to the rules and regulations stipulated by the government, and the cast will also test themselves every three to five days.

If they don't film now, it won't be in time for CNY, he explained. But if a cast or crew member really contracts Covid-19, they will consult the authorities and close the set if need be.

Guo Liang added that the scenes would involve only a small number of actors to reduce the risk of transmission.

Mark Lee with Choo Mimi. PHOTO: Golden Village

We'll cut their pay if they're not funny

In the comedy, Lawrence and Cya play a soon-to-be-married couple Chaoyang and Zi Hong who arrange for their parents to meet for the first time over CNY reunion dinner. But as he's embarrassed about his mother (Xiang Yun), he gets her boyfriend (Mark) and two bit actors (Choo Mimi and Das) to act as his family instead.

Guo Liang will play Cya's father, a retired military man, while Houren's role as Xiang Yun's old flame will be the "cute" baddie of the show. Houren's son IRL, actor Joel Choo, will also appear as his younger self.

Lawrence, 32, admitted that the role is a big challenge for him because comedy isn't something he's strong at. In fact, apart from Mimi, Mark, and Das, everyone else in the main cast is a dramatic actor.

Back row from left: Dasa Dharamahsena, Choo Mimi, Xiang Yun, Guo Liang, and Zhu Houren.

Front row from left: Mark Lee, Lawrence Wong, Cya Liu, and director Ong Kuo Sin.

PHOTO: Golden Village

"If their comedic performance doesn't reach our expectations, we will deduct their salary!" Mark quipped, with veteran comedienne Mimi, 66, playing along and feigning shock.

He then added: "We will direct, utilise the dialogue, and edit the scenes to create the comedic effects. I feel their scenes are more emotional and relaxing. It won't be fair for them to do comedy.

"We'll let them take care of the emotional, heart-warming, kissy and huggy scenes and we'll do the comedy."

Reunion Dinner is scheduled to open in cinemas here during CNY 2022. China audiences will also be able to watch the film through video streaming platform iQiyi.

