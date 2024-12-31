Mark Lee's younger daughter in hospital, tells mum: 'You go celebrate New Year's Eve with your friends'

Mark Lee's younger daughter Calynn is in hospital for a checkup and may have to stay there over New Year's Eve.

Earlier today (Dec 31), Mark's wife Catherine Ng posted photos on Instagram together with their child, 11, sharing: "It's mainly to get a more comprehensive understanding of her health status and to ensure that everything is within normal range."

Catherine added that her daughter was "very calm" while getting her blood drawn.

"The nurse said she was very brave and didn't cry at all during the blood draw and I told her that Calynn has to have her blood drawn almost every month, so it's already a common thing for her," Catherine added.

The young girl's stoicism also extended to her possibly having to spend New Year's Eve in the hospital.

Catherine shared: "She said to me caringly, 'Mum, you go celebrate with your friends, I can stay in the hospital alone'. Hearing her say this, I was immediately so moved but heartbroken."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DENmRqjzMoj[/embed]

Calynn was previously diagnosed with glomerulonephritis (a kidney condition) after having an immune reaction to a virus she contracted in 2018.

In a previous appearance on host Quan Yi Fong's talk show Hear U Out, Mark said that he cried alone at night over his daughter's condition.

"I ask myself why this little girl has to suffer — why, when she's so little," he said.

However, he puts up a strong front otherwise.

"You don't need a reason, you have to keep going no matter what it takes," he shared.

"You don't think about a goal, or think in what way you can keep going. You just have to keep going."

Mark got married to Catherine in 1999. They have two other children: Calista, 16, and Maksonn, 13.

[[nid:713079]]

drimac@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.