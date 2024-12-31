Cecilia Cheung spotted with son at Resorts World Sentosa

Hong Kong singer-actress Cecilia Cheung was spotted with one of her sons at Resorts World Sentosa last Saturday (Dec 28).

Their visit was captured by two netizens and shared in their respective Xiaohongshu posts on the same day.

In one post, the 44-year-old is seen at the New York themed zone of Universal Studios Singapore, wearing a black long-sleeved T-shirt, camouflage pants, a black sun visor and a face mask.

She has her arm around a boy, believed to be her second son Quintus, 14.

"I met Cecilia Cheung at Universal Studios Singapore and identified her through her voice. She was together with a group of children, her son Quintus is taller than her," the netizen wrote.

In the last photo of the post, Quintus, who wore a green T-shirt, is seen walking together with two boys of around the same age at the Hollywood themed zone in the park, with Cecilia a short distance away from them.



That afternoon, another netizen and her friends spotted the star at the food court Malaysian Food Street, which is located just beside the theme park.

In her post, she shared that she recognised Cecilia sitting behind them when she spoke in Cantonese and approached her for confirmation.

Cecilia also told them they could take photos together and requested that they not photograph her in secret, before proceeding to take a few selfies with them.

Cecilia is frequently spotted in Singapore, having lived here with her sons Lucas, 17, and Quintus for a few years from 2013 after divorcing their father, Hong Kong actor-chef Nicholas Tse in 2011. She also enrolled the boys in a school here while she reportedly enrolled herself in a short-term course at the National University of Singapore.

In July 2019, she was seen with the two boys at Sentosa and in November that year, she took her third son Marcus, now six, to an indoor playground at Marina Square.

In December 2022, she was seen dressed in a period costume and playing a live-action role-playing game in Singapore.

