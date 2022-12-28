Cecilia Cheung spotted in Singapore in role-playing game

With countries easing up on Covid-19 measures, countless celebrities have made their way to Singapore either for work or a long-deserved break — the latest being Jackson Wang.

It seems Cecilia Cheung, 42, is also in town for a private holiday.

One woman spotted the Hong Kong singer-actress on Christmas day in a shopping mall here, dressed in a period costume and playing a live-action role-playing game.

The woman posted on Xiaohongshu a photo taken with Cecilia, who was wearing a face mask, and wrote: "Although the chance of meeting a celebrity is higher in Singapore, I was still very excited to be so close to her.

"Cecilia is extremely nice. I asked if I could take a photo with her and she replied me in a gentle manner. Her complexion is also very good and she's so beautiful."

Cecilia settled in Singapore for a few years in late 2013 and enrolled her two sons, Lucas and Quintus, in school here. She also reportedly enrolled herself in a short-term course at the National University of Singapore.

She was spotted having a holiday in Singapore with her third son Marcus in November 2019, just before the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

