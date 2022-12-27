What's Jackson Wang's pre-show ritual? He gives both 'honest' and 'commercial' replies at Singapore private event

Pre-show rituals of celebrities are often a hot topic for fans, and that was what a fan was curious about at Jackson Wang's album promotion event presented by Singapore Fashion Council at Design Orchard yesterday afternoon (Dec 26).

"I always stay silent. I don't let anyone talk to me, for like 20 minutes," said the Hong Kong-born pop star.

He was about to continue with his response when he took a short pause, asking fans if they wanted an "honest or commercial answer".

To the amusement and laughter of the crowd, the 28-year-old jokingly said: "Oh, I stretch, I prepare myself mentally for the show."

But the honest answer that fans were all waiting for? "I drink a little bit before I go," said Jackson.

The international star, who entered showbiz as part of the K-pop boy band Got7, is not one to shy away from drinking.

Jackson busted out the alcohol during his Magic Man concert in Singapore on Dec 23, where he scaled stadium stands to reach fans on the second floor; while in Thailand for his world tour, he walked up to concert-goers with a bottle in hand and allowed those nearby to touch his shirtless body.

He also shared how he drank by himself every day at one point in a recent interview with Korean-American singer Eric Nam.

Besides divulging his pre-show ritual at the private event, Jackson went on to answer more questions from fans during the hour-long question-and-answer segment at the event.

These included what his scariest experience was – cockroaches – and whether Jackson practises singing or dancing while he showers.

Spoiler alert: the answer to the latter is a "no". But he did not hesitate to express his incredulity, quipping: "What kind of question is that?"

Another fan asked Jackson to reveal something that is "TMI" (too much information) from his album.

"I recorded every song in the hotel. I don't really record in studios because I feel like it's not that much of a difference," he said, adding that he does not see the need for complicated set-ups or a professional sound engineer.

As for his next album, Jackson revealed that he has already recorded new songs in Singapore and fans can keep their eyes peeled for new releases in January next year.

The ticketed event saw both local and international fans from Thailand, China and the Philippines turn up, and Jackson also took the chance to give shoutouts in different languages.

A fan from Manila welcomed Jackson to his country and handed him a business card.

While this was the last public appearance for the singer-rapper-host in Singapore in 2022, fans can rest easy as Jackson said that he may be back as soon as next year.

He was in Singapore for the Asian leg of his Magic Man World Tour and had multiple public appearances, including a fan-meet at Far East Square, and an after-party at Marina Bay Sands Infinity Pool on Christmas Eve.

Jackson Wang at the Christmas in the Skies party at Marina Bay Sands Infinity Pool!! #JacksonWang #JacksonWangWorldTourinSG #MBS pic.twitter.com/6uDTsaoihi — AsiaOne (@asiaonecom) December 24, 2022

According to his Instagram stories, Jackson departed for Seoul last night. The next stop of his world tour will be in London on Jan 12.

