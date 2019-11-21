Cecilia Cheung is on holiday in Singapore, did you spot her at these places?

Cecilia Cheung should be an honorary Singaporean by now, what with her frequent trips to our sunny island.

And it seems that the Hong Kong singer-actress has once again graced our shores with her presence and she's keeping it pretty low-key.

The biggest clues are in her Instagram Stories as the 39-year-old shared clips from her day out yesterday (Nov 15) and our eagle-eyed colleague recognised one of the locations as Kiztopia at Marina Square.

In the clip, her son (presumably one-year-old Marcus) could be seen climbing about in a ball pit. Cecilia also took some time to try her hand at one of the claw machines and snagged herself a smol unicorn plushie.

She even gamely posed for a photo with a member of the public and wrote, "This place is full of fun".

PHOTOS: Screengrab from Instagram/cecilia_pakchi_cheung

WHAT'S COOKIN'?

Well, definitely not bak kut teh.

When Cecilia was here in April for her guest appearance at the Star Awards 2019, food was the first order of business for the celebrity and her companions.

ALSO READ: Cecilia Cheung in Singapore, enjoys lunch at kopitiam in Balestier

At that time, photos on her social media accounts showed the actress digging into what looks like a meal of roasted meat rice while others at the table ordered bak kut teh.

The lunch venue appeared to be a dingy kopitiam at Balestier, known for stalls selling roasted duck rice and mushroom minced meat noodles.

For this trip, Cecilia decided to chow down on some Nonya vegetarian cuisine at a restaurant that appears to be located at Marina Square.

PHOTO: Screengrab from Instagram/cecilia_pakchi_cheung

Ceci also showed off the shopping she did at Pedder on Scotts but that's par for the course for someone of her stature.

PHOTO: Screengrab from Instagram/cecilia_pakchi_cheung

CELEBRATING BABY MARCUS' BIRTHDAY

The Hong Kong celebrity recently celebrated baby Marcus' first birthday with friends and even showed a clear partial view of his face.

Apart from Marcus, Cecilia also has two sons — Lucas, 12 and Quintus, nine — with ex-husband, Hong Kong actor-chef Nicholas Tse. The identity of Marcus' father is unknown as Cecilia has kept mum about it.

It was also previously reported by Sin Chew Daily that the mother-of-three has temporarily closed her fashion boutique in Central after the backlash on her Instagram post where she weighed in on the Hong Kong protests by posting a quote by Chinese president Xi Jinping.

Perhaps the hiatus of her business, coupled with Marcus' birthday, could have given rise to an impromptu trip to Singapore?

Then again, it's not like Ceci needs a reason to swing by. After all, she lived here for several years after her divorce from Nicholas in 2011.

The last time Ceci was in town was in July when she brought Lucas and Quintus to Sentosa during their school holidays.

bryanlim@asiaone.com