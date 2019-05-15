Singapore's largest indoor mall playground to open at Marina Square

Parents of hard-to-handle children will be happy to know that there'll soon be another souped up playground in town to let your kids run wild.

Kiztopia, marketed as Singapore's largest edutainment playground in a shopping mall, will be opening its doors on June 15 at Marina Square.

The mall is already home to another popular kids' playground, Pororo Park. So how does it compare?

Based on information that's been released to the media, Kiztopia boasts a whopping 18 different play areas, including an indoor driving school, role-play rooms, a 'ninja warrior' course and even 'augmented reality studios'.

Artist's impression of a play room.Photo: Kiztopia

And just like many other kids' playgrounds, there's also a themed cafe in its expansive 18,000 sq ft space (the size of nearly four NBA basketball courts).

Artist's impression of the cafe.Photo: Kiztopia

Of course, there are also original cartoon characters, 11 of them in fact, to entertain and captivate your tiny tots. There's a Bear named Bell, a bee named Honey, and a tiger named, well, Tiger.

Entrance fees to the park, targeted at kids aged 12 and below, will range from $28 to $48, depending on the duration of play.

From now until mid-July 2019, Kiztopia will be offering early-bird and grand opening promotions for all single entrance tickets, bulk admission tickets and annual passes. This means one hour of play will cost $22, valid for one child and one adult. The cost of admission for an additional adult will be $8.

For more information, go to https://kiztopia.com/.

Where: Marina Square, 6 Raffles Blvd, #01-09 (main entrance opposite Esplanade).

candicecai@asiaone.com