'I had to save my car': Vivian Hsu recounts getting caught in Singapore flash flood

Heavy rain in Singapore yesterday (Dec 29) afternoon resulted in flash floods along Dunearn Road and Bukit Timah Road.

Taiwanese singer-actress Vivian Hsu, whose son Dalton is studying here, was one of the people caught in the flood.

The 49-year-old recounted her experience in an Instagram post yesterday, sharing that she went out with friends for coffee, thinking it was just a normal rainy day.

She wrote: "After coming out of a cafe with my friends, I was on the way to buy my son's favourite food from Din Tai Fung.

"However, the rain and floods came suddenly. I saw the water rising almost till my car door and cockroaches and lizards were on it to take shelter.

"I didn't care about getting drenched, I had to save my car. After I drove out, I was soon trapped in the middle of the road, unable to go forward or backwards. There were rubbish bins floating around, together with other vehicles that were almost submerged.

"This is the first time in Singapore where I felt cold sitting in my car… I needed to go to the toilet badly and didn't know how long I would be trapped. I got out of the car, stepped into the water and ran straight into a shopping mall. I only managed to get out of this difficulty after an hour and bought my son's favourite dishes from Din Tai Fung.

"Fortunately, I have my friends together with me today and we are safe. Hopefully everyone who experienced the same situation is safe and well."

Vivian also posted a few Reels of them braving the rain. In one, they are standing on a flooded road and scream when the rain water flows past their feet.

Another Reel shows her driving past Coronation Shopping Plaza in the downpour, where upturned rubbish bins and litter from the houses nearby could be seen floating on the water.

Vivian was also seen struggling through the flood water which reached up to her ankles to get to her car.

Netizens wished her well in the comments section of her post, including her friend, local actress Yvonne Lim.

She wrote: "Oh my goodness! Fortunately, you are safe."

