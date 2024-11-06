Vivian Hsu reveals she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer

Shortly after announcing her divorce late last year, Vivian Hsu faced yet another personal trial — this time over her health.

The Taiwanese singer-actress recently revealed that she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer at the beginning of this year following a routine health examination.

According to media reports, Vivian was stunned when doctors first delivered the news. "Why is it me?" she had thought.

She did the paperwork at the hospital the next day to remove the cancerous lesion, found to be at stage zero, in her throat.

In a report by Mirror Media today (Nov 6), Vivian said her entire throat felt numb following the operation and she was advised by doctors to recuperate at home for up to three months.

Moreover, as the removal of the lesion and subsequent healing of the wound affected the muscles around her throat, Vivian had to relearn how to use her voice. She played an active role in her recovery process by going for singing lessons and physiotherapy.

The 49-year-old mother of one shared that she had the company of family and friends during her recovery and wasn't alone.

Vivian highlighted that it was a good thing that her cancer was detected in its early stages, due to her habit of going for regular health checkups.

Following the cancer scare, she often reminds those around her to go for their health checks.

"We can't prevent disasters and accidents from happening, we just have to live our lives well without any regrets," she stated.

When asked if her experience has made her live life at a more relaxed pace, Vivian admitted that she will still continue do her best in all aspects, but she won't work herself too hard.

"My son is still young, I will do my best to be healthy and stay with him for a long time."

Alluding to the health crisis in an Instagram post today, she also revealed that her cancer may be linked to hereditary factors, which is why her family goes for routine health checks.

She reassured her fans that she is now well, thanking them for their concern. "I won't be defeated that easily," she wrote.

