Married for 10 years, Fann Wong and Christopher Lee ain't got time for temptation

Christopher Lee and Fann Wong at the Hainan International Film Festival on Dec 17, 2018.
PHOTO: Instagram/fannaiaiwong
Bryan Lim
Bryan Lim
AsiaOne

While others struggle to find love, Fann Wong and Christopher Lee have enjoyed 10 years of marital bliss.

And their gazes don't seem to be straying at all, despite spending a good chunk of their time in showbiz surrounded by hunks and beauties.

Temptation? Ain't nobody got time for that.

In an interview with Lianhe Zaobao on Wednesday (Sept 11), 48-year-old Christopher Lee said: "When you have a happy and complete family, naturally, you won't be tempted."

He added that a couple must learn to trust each other and it's important to make your partner feel secure. He explained: "No matter where I am, I'll never be dining or out alone with another woman unless it's for work. I love to socialise but after getting married, I feel like I have to change."

Fann also revealed that Christopher is actually the more 'needy' of the pair. The 48-year-old ah jie said: "When he was working in Taiwan previously, he would video call me to let me know his itinerary for the day immediately after waking up and brushing his teeth.

"Conversely, I'm not like that so he used to get a little mad at me."

Despite that, the bond between the pair is so strong that the veteran actress doesn't even mind if Christopher has to get intimate with a female co-star for a show. "I understand because I'm an actor too and it doesn't bother me at all. I have to respect him as an actor," she said.

What about Christopher? Does he feel a little twinge if Fann gets too cosy with a male co-star for a role?

He replied: "If it bothers me, it means I'm not professional enough."

THE SECRET TO A HAPPY MARRIAGE

Having just crossed the 10-year mark as a blissfully wedded couple, what is the secret to their happy marriage?

And though they've only been married for a decade, the legend of Fann Wong and Christopher Lee started after they were paired up as lovers for the 1998 drama The Return of the Condor Heroes.

So if you think about it, they've actually been romantically linked for more than 20 years.

According to the pair — who are kind of like Singapore's own George and Amal Clooney — communication is key, and as Fann put it, it's like a phone which you must constantly upgrade.

She told the Chinese daily: "Communication is important. Just like how you would upgrade your phone, communication is how you 'upgrade' your marriage."

She added that it's essential to acknowledge and accept your partner's flaws so it doesn't cause too much of a problem in the future. Christopher agreed, stating that one should not just focus on the flaws and if a problem gets too serious, couples should discuss it amongst themselves in a casual manner.

Showing gratitude for what your spouse has done is also an integral piece of the puzzle as Christopher is very aware of how much Fann has sacrificed for the family.

Chris, Fann and their 5-year-old son, Zed. PHOTO: Instagram/fannaiaiwong

"I'm very grateful for the sacrifice she has made for the family. She still wants to work but she's also conscious of the sacrifices she has to make for our child," he said.

Fann added: "I'm very happy to have a husband who is 'crazy' and carefree. He loves our family and he never lets me worry. Someone like that is hard to come by."

bryanlim@asiaone.com

More about
Local celebrities Dating/Relationships marriage

TRENDING

Video exposes horrifying conditions in China mooncake factories
Video exposes horrifying conditions in China mooncake factories
At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
Unnatural death in Chinatown: Police investigating if contents of cooking pot are human remains
Unnatural death in Chinatown: Police investigating if contents of cooking pot are human remains
Saizeriya&#039;s unphotogenic food compiled by Instagram account, Saizeriya says okay
Saizeriya's unphotogenic food compiled by Instagram account, Saizeriya says okay
Malaysian man dubbed &#039;cosplay killer&#039; gets 22 years&#039; jail, instead of death, upon appeal
Malaysian man dubbed 'cosplay killer' escapes the gallows, gets 22 years' jail
Lost dog waits for 4 years by road in Thailand before he&#039;s reunited with owner
Lost dog waits for 4 years by road in Thailand before he's reunited with owner
Married for 10 years, Fann Wong and Christopher Lee ain&#039;t got time for temptation
Married for 10 years, Fann Wong and Christopher Lee ain't got time for temptation
Jay Chou is so rich, he expresses his love for Hannah Quinlivan through skywriting
Jay Chou is so rich, he expresses his love for Hannah Quinlivan through skywriting
Jennifer Lopez almost broke Constance Wu&#039;s nose
Jennifer Lopez almost broke Constance Wu's nose
Woman arrested for dangerous driving: Resident describes her as &#039;cold and aloof&#039;
Woman arrested for dangerous driving: Resident describes her as 'cold and aloof'
StarHub first to release iPhone 11 and 11 Pro price plans
StarHub first to release iPhone 11 and 11 Pro price plans
Places in Singapore that will make you believe you&#039;re overseas
Places in Singapore that will make you believe you're overseas

LIFESTYLE

Singapore family with special needs twins: We&#039;ve learnt to count our blessings
Singapore family with special needs twins: We've learnt to count our blessings
10 best massage places in Singapore for low, mid and high budgets
10 best massage places in Singapore for low, mid and high budgets
1-for-1 ramen, McDonald&#039;s 40 days of 1-for-1 &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 ramen, McDonald's 40 days of 1-for-1 & other deals this week
Where to go in Tokyo that&#039;s not Ginza, Shibuya or Tokyo Disneyland
Where to go in Tokyo that's not Ginza, Shibuya or Tokyo Disneyland

Home Works

It&#039;s totally fine if you break these interior design rules!
It's totally fine if you break these interior design rules!
How to hide rooms, storage and more with &#039;invisible&#039; doors
How to hide rooms, storage and more with 'invisible' doors
House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah
House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah
Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl
Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Thai parents let son sit on top of moving car, say he&#039;s always been doing it
Thai parents let son sit on top of moving car, say he's always been doing it
Puppy in China sees jaywalker hit by a car, crosses at a zebra crossing instead
Puppy makes better decision than jaywalker
Mother and son in Ilo Ilo, Yeo Yann Yann and Koh Jia Ler have sex scene in new movie Wet Season
Mother and son in Ilo Ilo, Yeo Yann Yann and Koh Jia Ler have sex scene in new movie Wet Season
Chinese teen imitates viral video, dies after DIY popcorn maker explodes
Chinese teen imitates viral video, dies after DIY popcorn maker explodes

SERVICES