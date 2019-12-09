Married for 10 years, Fann Wong and Christopher Lee ain't got time for temptation

While others struggle to find love, Fann Wong and Christopher Lee have enjoyed 10 years of marital bliss.

And their gazes don't seem to be straying at all, despite spending a good chunk of their time in showbiz surrounded by hunks and beauties.

Temptation? Ain't nobody got time for that.

In an interview with Lianhe Zaobao on Wednesday (Sept 11), 48-year-old Christopher Lee said: "When you have a happy and complete family, naturally, you won't be tempted."