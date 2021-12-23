Marvel just dropped Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness teaser from Spider-Man: No Way Home

Marvel just released the trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and boy, oh boy, let’s just say things are getting crazier and crazier in the multiverse.

In the trailer, Doctor Strange approaches Wanda who thinks Strange is there to reprimand her for what she did in WandaVision. Surprise, he needs her help instead. Strange asks Wanda what she knows about the multiverse, and a concerned Wanda reels him in.

Backed with intense music, the trailer then shows Gargantos throwing a bus, Wanda casting a spell, and a certain denim jacket that hints the debut of Miss America.

A voice later says, “I’m sorry Stephen… I hope you understand… the greatest threat… to our universe… is you,” before revealing a shot of what looks to be What If…?‘s version of Doctor Strange, aka Strange Supreme. He then whispers “Things just got out of hand…” and the trailer ends.

The trailer was first revealed as part of Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s post-credits.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular character, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Benedict Wong as Wong and Xochitl Gomez as Miss America. The sequel is currently slated to release on May 6, 2022 after reshoots to include more MCU cameos and new characters.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.