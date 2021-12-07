Marvel Studios announces Shang-Chi sequel and Disney+ MCU series from director Destin Daniel Cretton

Marvel Studios has officially confirmed the development of Shang-Chi 2 with original director Destin Daniel Cretton set to return. The director is also developing a Marvel series for Disney+.

A Shang-Chi sequel feels inevitable, especially since reviews have been glowing.

The movie was released over Labour Day weekend and made history for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as the first to feature an Asian lead and mostly Asian cast, which included Simu Liu, Michelle Yeoh, Awkwafina and Tony Leung.

At the worldwide box office, the film has made US$431.9 million (S$590.3 million), earning the title of the eighth highest-grossing film to be released during a pandemic.

"Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

"We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we're thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can't wait to get started," said Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige in a statement.

The sequel is a result of a multi-year overall deal Cretton signed with Marvel Studios and Hulu's Onyx Collective.

In addition to Shang-Chi 2, Cretton is also working on a mystery MCU series for Disney+.

Not much is known about Cretton's Marvel series on Disney+, but sources say it is a comedy.

"Working on Shang-Chi with Kevin and the Marvel Studios team was one of the highlights of my life, and I couldn't be more excited about Tara [Duncan]'s vision for Onyx Collective. I can't wait to explore new stories & build new worlds with this community," said Cretton.

Shang-Chi ended with the hero (Simu Liu) and his best friend Katy (Awkwafina) getting pulled into a meeting with Wong (Benedict Wong), Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) regarding the ten rings.

As of now, there is no date in sight as to when Shang-Chi 2 might premiere.

