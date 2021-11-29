Marvel Studios' Eternals to debut on Disney+ in January 2022

It's been less than a full month since Marvel Studios' Eternals hit theatres all over the world, but the superhero movie has already received a premiere date on Disney+.

In similar fashion to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the Chloe Zhao-directed feature will be heading to the streamer following a theatrical run, with its debut slated for Jan 12, 2022.

This comes after confirmation that the film would be exclusive to cinemas for a minimum of 45 days. Initially released on Nov 4 in Singapore, it became the first Marvel movie to rank "rotten" in Rotten Tomatoes' aggregate critic score, but continues to be better received by fans.

The audience consensus reads, "It's a different kind of Marvel movie, but Eternals still contains all the action, humour and heart that fans are looking for."

PHOTO: Marvel Studios

Based on the original comics created by the late Jack Kirby, Eternals follows a group of powerful beings who have been protecting Earth from their evil counterparts, the Deviants, since the dawn of man.

After hiding for centuries and going their separate ways, the heroes are forced to reunite and fight for humanity once again in light of an event known as the "Emergence".

The film is the 26th entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the third one to be released as part of Phase Four, behind Black Widow and Shang-Chi.

Despite the mixed reception, it has been hailed as a breakthrough for inclusivity due to its ethnically-diverse cast, as well as its portrayal of a deaf superhero, and the franchise's first openly gay superhero.

Marvel Studios' Eternals is currently playing in cinemas. A sequel to the movie has yet to be announced, but the screenwriters have teased the possibility of Galactus' appearance if all goes according to plan.

