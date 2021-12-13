Marvel's Shang-Chi, Eternals and Black Widow top Google Trends 2021 in Singapore

Trending searches on Google are essentially trending topics on a global scale.

When the range is narrowed down to a single country, the trending searches become an overview of the trends on a national scale.

Google Trends lets netizens see, at a glance, what are the popular topics in any given region for the entire year of 2021. Yes, that includes movies and TV shows too.

Mortal Kombat. PHOTO: Warner Bros

Here are the lists of the top trending movies and TV shows in Singapore for the year 2021:

Movies:

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Eternals Black Widow Mortal Kombat No Time to Die Raya and the Last Dragon The Suicide Squad Red Notice Godzilla vs Kong Army of the Dead

As far as movies go, is it any surprise at the top three spots are taken up by Marvel? The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is still going strong.

For those who want to check those movies out, hop on to Disney+ now. However, Eternals will only be landing on the streaming service in January 2022.

We see nostalgic franchises as well, with Mortal Kombat, No Time to Die, Godzilla vs Kong, and Army of the Dead, because it's hard to resist the allure of nostalgia.

The Suicide Squad is the tenth movie in the DC Extended Universe, and earns its spot on the list too. Finally, there's Red Notice, because who can resist the star power of Ryan Reynolds, Gal Godot, and Dwayne Johnson?

Squid Game. PHOTO: Netflix

TV Shows:

Squid Game Hometown Cha Cha Cha Vincenzo True Beauty Mr. Queen WandaVision Bridgerton My Name Loki Alice in Borderland

As for TV shows, the top spot is naturally taken by this year's global sensation, Squid Game. The South Korean drama on Netflix is a surprise hit, prompting work on a second season to begin before the year is even over.

Of course, Marvel's series on Disney+, WandaVision and Loki, make an appearance, again reinforcing the popularity and strength of the MCU.

According to Angeline Leow, Head of Communications for Google Singapore: "Google searches are indicative of the macro trends in Singapore and give us a glimpse of the local and global happenings the nation cares deeply about.

"With more content and internet users online, there's more need to organise information than ever before so we'll continue to invest in AI to give people new ways to search and explore information through voice, images and videos while helping people better evaluate the credibility of information they find online."

This is a fun bit of retrospective on the year 2021, and for those who want to check it out themselves, just head to the Google Trends site!

This article was first published in Geek Culture.