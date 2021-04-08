Master Yoda departs the swamp of Lucasfilm Singapore Sandcrawler

Just over 7 years ago, the iconic eight-storey Lucasfilm Sandcrawler building was officially opened in Singapore, when George Lucas and Kathleen Kennedy (current President of Lucasfilm) graced the opening ceremony.

Earlier this year, news broke that the Blackstone group was interested in purchasing the building for about $132 million. It looks like the purchase has actually gone through, and today, on April 7, 2021, the iconic Master Yoda statue located in the middle of the garden on the premises has been removed, possibly marking a change, that the building is no longer owned by Lucasfilm.

Since January of 2014, many Star Wars fans in Singapore could visit the building and Master Yoda, to “pay their respects”, or simply take a wefie for bragging rights.

And that very same spot today (on the right) is now empty. Having stood proud and wise for over 7 years, are now left to wonder where his new home will be. Back to Skywalker Ranch perhaps?

Regardless, we have lost a once iconic spot for Star Wars fans in Singapore. It’s just a pity he didn’t manage to stay long enough till this year’s Star Wars Day (May the 4th) before departing.

Or is he ready gone? Maybe he’s due for a cleaning and we just happened to chance upon that empty spot. Or perhaps something is slated to take up that space. Maybe this guy?

